FXF: Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust

111.39 USD 0.32 (0.29%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FXF ha avuto una variazione del -0.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 111.32 e ad un massimo di 111.52.

Segui le dinamiche di Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
111.32 111.52
Intervallo Annuale
96.61 113.12
Chiusura Precedente
111.71
Apertura
111.39
Bid
111.39
Ask
111.69
Minimo
111.32
Massimo
111.52
Volume
83
Variazione giornaliera
-0.29%
Variazione Mensile
1.13%
Variazione Semestrale
10.69%
Variazione Annuale
6.09%
21 settembre, domenica