Valute / FXF
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
FXF: Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust
111.39 USD 0.32 (0.29%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FXF ha avuto una variazione del -0.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 111.32 e ad un massimo di 111.52.
Segui le dinamiche di Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FXF News
- Despite A Decline, The Dollar’s Influence Persists
- Dollar Trades With Heavier Bias, Nonfarm Payroll Revisions Ahead
- Japanese And French Politics Take Limelight For The Moment
- Opinion: Watch out, retirees: President Trump doesn’t understand interest rates
- The Greenback Surges While Rates Jump
- Week Ahead: Fundamentals And Technicals Give Greenlight To Sell Dollars
- A Detailed Look At The FX Market After The Powell Speech – Technical Levels
- Economic Impact Of Powell's Potential Early Exit
- U.S. Tariffs Unsettle The Markets While The U.K.'S May GDP Unexpectedly Contracted (SPX)
- FX Markets Learn To Live With Tariff Uncertainty
- The Dollar's Upside Correction Stalls (SPX)
- Capital Markets Take U.S. Tariffs And Threats In Stride
- Strong Franc Leaves The Swiss National Bank In A Bind
- U.S. Tariffs Stall Greenback's Upside Correction, RBA Surprises With Stand-Pat Decision
- U.S. Dollar Extends Recovery; Tariffs Loom But Now August 1
- USD Mostly Firmer Ahead Of Jobs Report For Which Market Is On Notice For Downside Risks
- Dollar Bears Taking The Day Off?
- Value With The Swiss Franc And The FXF ETF Product (NYSEARCA:FXF)
- Greenback Is Finishing Month Quietly, While PBOC Fixes The Dollar At New Lows For The Year
- Dollar Stabilizes After Yesterday's Shellacking But Finds Little Traction
- Markets Enjoy A Calm Moment
- Gold And Oil Have Given Back Earlier Gains, And Greenback Extends The Pre-Weekend Gains
- Dollar Comes Back Softer Ahead Of FOMC Outcome (SPX)
- Investors Take Israel-Iran Conflict In Stride: Gold, Oil, And The Dollar Are Softer
Intervallo Giornaliero
111.32 111.52
Intervallo Annuale
96.61 113.12
- Chiusura Precedente
- 111.71
- Apertura
- 111.39
- Bid
- 111.39
- Ask
- 111.69
- Minimo
- 111.32
- Massimo
- 111.52
- Volume
- 83
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.29%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.13%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 10.69%
- Variazione Annuale
- 6.09%
21 settembre, domenica