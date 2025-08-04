Moedas / FIS
FIS: Fidelity National Information Services Inc
67.15 USD 0.72 (1.08%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FIS para hoje mudou para 1.08%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 66.32 e o mais alto foi 68.15.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Fidelity National Information Services Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
FIS Notícias
- CMA abre investigação formal sobre fusão entre Global Payments e Worldpay
- UK competition watchdog opens formal probe into Global Payments–Worldpay merger
- Como as empresas financeiras estão usando a IA?
- How are financial companies using AI?
- Global Payments: Underpriced And Growth Should Accelerate (NYSE:GPN)
- Fidelity National Information Services stock hits 52-week low at $66.51
- FIS launches AI-powered Neural Treasury suite for corporate treasurers
- BDJ: This Fund Provides Diversification Benefits Along With A High Yield
- Jack Henry & Associates: Shares Aren't As Cheap As I Would Like Them To Be (NASDAQ:JKHY)
- Tracking Seth Klarman's Baupost Group Holdings - Q2 2025 Update
- GPN Partners With Tampa Bay Lightning for Arena Transactions
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Fidelity National Stock?
- Mizuho lowers Fidelity National Information Services stock price target to $83
- Down 9.6% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why Fidelity National (FIS) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround
- Fidelity National (FIS) Q2 Revenue Up 5%
- Fidelity National Information Services stock falls as Raymond James cuts price target
- FIS Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates on Strong Banking Solutions Unit
- Palantir, Gartner Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- Compared to Estimates, Fidelity National (FIS) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- FIS Q2 2025 presentation: Revenue growth exceeds expectations, guidance raised
- Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Fidelity National Info earnings missed by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- Can Fidelity National Beat Q2 Earnings on Capital Market Strength?
- These 2 Business Services Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar
Faixa diária
66.32 68.15
Faixa anual
65.66 91.98
- Fechamento anterior
- 66.43
- Open
- 66.55
- Bid
- 67.15
- Ask
- 67.45
- Low
- 66.32
- High
- 68.15
- Volume
- 7.692 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.08%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.70%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -9.99%
- Mudança anual
- -19.93%
