FIS: Fidelity National Information Services Inc

66.23 USD 0.92 (1.37%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FISの今日の為替レートは、-1.37%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり66.06の安値と67.32の高値で取引されました。

Fidelity National Information Services Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
66.06 67.32
1年のレンジ
65.66 91.98
以前の終値
67.15
始値
67.27
買値
66.23
買値
66.53
安値
66.06
高値
67.32
出来高
5.083 K
1日の変化
-1.37%
1ヶ月の変化
-5.02%
6ヶ月の変化
-11.22%
1年の変化
-21.02%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K