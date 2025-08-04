通貨 / FIS
FIS: Fidelity National Information Services Inc
66.23 USD 0.92 (1.37%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FISの今日の為替レートは、-1.37%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり66.06の安値と67.32の高値で取引されました。
Fidelity National Information Services Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
66.06 67.32
1年のレンジ
65.66 91.98
- 以前の終値
- 67.15
- 始値
- 67.27
- 買値
- 66.23
- 買値
- 66.53
- 安値
- 66.06
- 高値
- 67.32
- 出来高
- 5.083 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.37%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -5.02%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -11.22%
- 1年の変化
- -21.02%
