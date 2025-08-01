Currencies / FIS
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FIS: Fidelity National Information Services Inc
66.32 USD 0.61 (0.91%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FIS exchange rate has changed by -0.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 65.66 and at a high of 66.95.
Follow Fidelity National Information Services Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FIS News
- UK competition watchdog opens formal probe into Global Payments–Worldpay merger
- How are financial companies using AI?
- Global Payments: Underpriced And Growth Should Accelerate (NYSE:GPN)
- Fidelity National Information Services stock hits 52-week low at $66.51
- FIS launches AI-powered Neural Treasury suite for corporate treasurers
- BDJ: This Fund Provides Diversification Benefits Along With A High Yield
- Jack Henry & Associates: Shares Aren't As Cheap As I Would Like Them To Be (NASDAQ:JKHY)
- Tracking Seth Klarman's Baupost Group Holdings - Q2 2025 Update
- GPN Partners With Tampa Bay Lightning for Arena Transactions
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Fidelity National Stock?
- Mizuho lowers Fidelity National Information Services stock price target to $83
- Down 9.6% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why Fidelity National (FIS) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround
- Fidelity National (FIS) Q2 Revenue Up 5%
- Fidelity National Information Services stock falls as Raymond James cuts price target
- FIS Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates on Strong Banking Solutions Unit
- Palantir, Gartner Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- Compared to Estimates, Fidelity National (FIS) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- FIS Q2 2025 presentation: Revenue growth exceeds expectations, guidance raised
- Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Fidelity National Info earnings missed by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- Can Fidelity National Beat Q2 Earnings on Capital Market Strength?
- These 2 Business Services Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar
- Broadridge Set to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
- FIS declares $0.40 quarterly dividend, payable September 24
Daily Range
65.66 66.95
Year Range
65.66 91.98
- Previous Close
- 66.93
- Open
- 66.70
- Bid
- 66.32
- Ask
- 66.62
- Low
- 65.66
- High
- 66.95
- Volume
- 2.303 K
- Daily Change
- -0.91%
- Month Change
- -4.89%
- 6 Months Change
- -11.10%
- Year Change
- -20.92%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%