Valute / FIS
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
FIS: Fidelity National Information Services Inc
65.08 USD 1.15 (1.74%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FIS ha avuto una variazione del -1.74% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 65.03 e ad un massimo di 66.96.
Segui le dinamiche di Fidelity National Information Services Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FIS News
- Il titolo di Fidelity National Information Services tocca il minimo a 52 settimane a $65,64
- Fidelity National Information Services stock hits 52-week low at $65.64
- SOFI, COIN, UPST, HOOD, AFRM: Mizuho Sees New Fintech Leaders after Fed Rate Cut - TipRanks.com
- CMA avvia indagine formale sulla fusione Global Payments-Worldpay
- UK competition watchdog opens formal probe into Global Payments–Worldpay merger
- Come le società finanziarie stanno utilizzando l’IA?
- How are financial companies using AI?
- Global Payments: Underpriced And Growth Should Accelerate (NYSE:GPN)
- Fidelity National Information Services stock hits 52-week low at $66.51
- FIS launches AI-powered Neural Treasury suite for corporate treasurers
- BDJ: This Fund Provides Diversification Benefits Along With A High Yield
- Jack Henry & Associates: Shares Aren't As Cheap As I Would Like Them To Be (NASDAQ:JKHY)
- Tracking Seth Klarman's Baupost Group Holdings - Q2 2025 Update
- GPN Partners With Tampa Bay Lightning for Arena Transactions
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Fidelity National Stock?
- Mizuho lowers Fidelity National Information Services stock price target to $83
- Down 9.6% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why Fidelity National (FIS) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround
- Fidelity National (FIS) Q2 Revenue Up 5%
- Fidelity National Information Services stock falls as Raymond James cuts price target
- FIS Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates on Strong Banking Solutions Unit
- Palantir, Gartner Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- Compared to Estimates, Fidelity National (FIS) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- FIS Q2 2025 presentation: Revenue growth exceeds expectations, guidance raised
- Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
Intervallo Giornaliero
65.03 66.96
Intervallo Annuale
65.03 91.98
- Chiusura Precedente
- 66.23
- Apertura
- 66.80
- Bid
- 65.08
- Ask
- 65.38
- Minimo
- 65.03
- Massimo
- 66.96
- Volume
- 7.129 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.74%
- Variazione Mensile
- -6.67%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -12.76%
- Variazione Annuale
- -22.39%
20 settembre, sabato