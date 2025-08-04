货币 / FIS
FIS: Fidelity National Information Services Inc
66.43 USD 0.50 (0.75%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FIS汇率已更改-0.75%。当日，交易品种以低点65.66和高点66.95进行交易。
关注Fidelity National Information Services Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
65.66 66.95
年范围
65.66 91.98
- 前一天收盘价
- 66.93
- 开盘价
- 66.70
- 卖价
- 66.43
- 买价
- 66.73
- 最低价
- 65.66
- 最高价
- 66.95
- 交易量
- 5.624 K
- 日变化
- -0.75%
- 月变化
- -4.73%
- 6个月变化
- -10.95%
- 年变化
- -20.78%
