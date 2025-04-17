Moedas / FFIN
FFIN: First Financial Bankshares Inc
35.13 USD 0.13 (0.37%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FFIN para hoje mudou para 0.37%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 34.95 e o mais alto foi 35.16.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas First Financial Bankshares Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
34.95 35.16
Faixa anual
30.60 44.66
- Fechamento anterior
- 35.00
- Open
- 35.15
- Bid
- 35.13
- Ask
- 35.43
- Low
- 34.95
- High
- 35.16
- Volume
- 50
- Mudança diária
- 0.37%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.38%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -1.65%
- Mudança anual
- -4.56%
