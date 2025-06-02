Moedas / FCNCA
FCNCA: First Citizens BancShares Inc - Class A
1882.83 USD 17.03 (0.91%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FCNCA para hoje mudou para 0.91%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1850.00 e o mais alto foi 1893.46.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas First Citizens BancShares Inc - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FCNCA Notícias
Faixa diária
1850.00 1893.46
Faixa anual
1473.62 2412.93
- Fechamento anterior
- 1865.80
- Open
- 1862.75
- Bid
- 1882.83
- Ask
- 1883.13
- Low
- 1850.00
- High
- 1893.46
- Volume
- 403
- Mudança diária
- 0.91%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.68%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 2.82%
- Mudança anual
- 3.62%
