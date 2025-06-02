Devises / FCNCA
FCNCA: First Citizens BancShares Inc - Class A
1866.88 USD 29.08 (1.53%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de FCNCA a changé de -1.53% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 1848.55 et à un maximum de 1908.32.
Suivez la dynamique First Citizens BancShares Inc - Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
1848.55 1908.32
Range Annuel
1473.62 2412.93
- Clôture Précédente
- 1895.96
- Ouverture
- 1908.32
- Bid
- 1866.88
- Ask
- 1867.18
- Plus Bas
- 1848.55
- Plus Haut
- 1908.32
- Volume
- 629
- Changement quotidien
- -1.53%
- Changement Mensuel
- -4.50%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 1.95%
- Changement Annuel
- 2.75%
20 septembre, samedi