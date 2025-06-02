CotationsSections
Devises / FCNCA
Retour à Actions

FCNCA: First Citizens BancShares Inc - Class A

1866.88 USD 29.08 (1.53%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de FCNCA a changé de -1.53% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 1848.55 et à un maximum de 1908.32.

Suivez la dynamique First Citizens BancShares Inc - Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FCNCA Nouvelles

Range quotidien
1848.55 1908.32
Range Annuel
1473.62 2412.93
Clôture Précédente
1895.96
Ouverture
1908.32
Bid
1866.88
Ask
1867.18
Plus Bas
1848.55
Plus Haut
1908.32
Volume
629
Changement quotidien
-1.53%
Changement Mensuel
-4.50%
Changement à 6 Mois
1.95%
Changement Annuel
2.75%
20 septembre, samedi