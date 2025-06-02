通貨 / FCNCA
FCNCA: First Citizens BancShares Inc - Class A
1895.96 USD 13.13 (0.70%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FCNCAの今日の為替レートは、0.70%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1873.60の安値と1907.41の高値で取引されました。
First Citizens BancShares Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
1873.60 1907.41
1年のレンジ
1473.62 2412.93
- 以前の終値
- 1882.83
- 始値
- 1873.60
- 買値
- 1895.96
- 買値
- 1896.26
- 安値
- 1873.60
- 高値
- 1907.41
- 出来高
- 426
- 1日の変化
- 0.70%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.01%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 3.54%
- 1年の変化
- 4.35%
