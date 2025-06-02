クォートセクション
通貨 / FCNCA
FCNCA: First Citizens BancShares Inc - Class A

1895.96 USD 13.13 (0.70%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FCNCAの今日の為替レートは、0.70%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1873.60の安値と1907.41の高値で取引されました。

First Citizens BancShares Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
1873.60 1907.41
1年のレンジ
1473.62 2412.93
以前の終値
1882.83
始値
1873.60
買値
1895.96
買値
1896.26
安値
1873.60
高値
1907.41
出来高
426
1日の変化
0.70%
1ヶ月の変化
-3.01%
6ヶ月の変化
3.54%
1年の変化
4.35%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K