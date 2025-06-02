Currencies / FCNCA
FCNCA: First Citizens BancShares Inc - Class A
1856.82 USD 53.88 (2.82%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FCNCA exchange rate has changed by -2.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1855.37 and at a high of 1909.72.
Follow First Citizens BancShares Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
1855.37 1909.72
Year Range
1473.62 2412.93
- Previous Close
- 1910.70
- Open
- 1908.68
- Bid
- 1856.82
- Ask
- 1857.12
- Low
- 1855.37
- High
- 1909.72
- Volume
- 52
- Daily Change
- -2.82%
- Month Change
- -5.01%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.40%
- Year Change
- 2.19%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%