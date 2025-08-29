Moedas / FAB
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
FAB: First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
87.41 USD 0.11 (0.13%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FAB para hoje mudou para 0.13%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 87.41 e o mais alto foi 87.41.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FAB Notícias
- Why The Fed Prefers PCE Over CPI For Inflation Insights
- S&P 500 Earnings: Pay Attention To Asset Classes That Haven’t Worked In The Last 15 Years
- Weekly Outlook - PMI And PCE In Spotlight As US Dollar Remains Sensitive To US Labor Data
- Equities Supported By Improvement In Business Cycle Indicators
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Index Finishes The Week At Record High
- Record Share Of EPS Increases This Quarter, But Are Economic Cracks Forming?
- Inflection Points: No Reservations, Just Valuations
- S&P 2025 Target Raised To 7,000 On AI Momentum And Fed Clarity
- U.S. Indices Surge With Nasdaq And S&P 500 Leading Before FOMC Rate Decision
- S&P 500 Snapshot: 4-Day Win Streak Snapped
- 2026 Expected S&P 500 EPS Hasn’t Wavered Much From Expected 14% Growth Rate
- The Life Of A Fed Chair
- What Should You Expect During A Bull Market For Stocks?
- The S&P 500, Dow And Nasdaq Since 2000 Highs As Of August 2025
- Up And Away? Tracking Equity Markets After Record Highs
- Chart Of The Day: Should You Worry About This September?
- Keeping Cool In Volatile Markets: The Upside Of Defensive Equity Strategies
- Troubled Times Haven’t Worried Stocks
- Fall Volatility Favors Gold
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Inflation Worries Snap 3-Week Win Streak
- How Much Riskier Is The Russell 2000 Vs. The S&P 500?
- U.S. ETF Growth Easily Outpaces Market Gains Since 2020
- Markets Weekly Outlook: U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls, U.S. ISM Services PMIs, Eurozone Inflation
- S&P 500 Earnings: S&P 500 EPS Growth For 2025 Has Risen From 8% To 10% Since Late June
Faixa diária
87.41 87.41
Faixa anual
67.96 90.30
- Fechamento anterior
- 87.30
- Open
- 87.41
- Bid
- 87.41
- Ask
- 87.71
- Low
- 87.41
- High
- 87.41
- Volume
- 1
- Mudança diária
- 0.13%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.60%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 10.14%
- Mudança anual
- 4.71%
24 setembro, quarta-feira
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- 0.800 milh
- Projeç.
- 0.692 milh
- Prév.
- 0.664 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- 20.5%
- Projeç.
- 7.9%
- Prév.
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- Atu.
- -0.607 milh
- Projeç.
- -2.631 milh
- Prév.
- -9.285 milh
14:30
USD
- Atu.
- 0.177 milh
- Projeç.
- -0.329 milh
- Prév.
- -0.296 milh
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 3.724%