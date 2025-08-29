CotaçõesSeções
FAB: First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

87.41 USD 0.11 (0.13%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do FAB para hoje mudou para 0.13%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 87.41 e o mais alto foi 87.41.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
87.41 87.41
Faixa anual
67.96 90.30
Fechamento anterior
87.30
Open
87.41
Bid
87.41
Ask
87.71
Low
87.41
High
87.41
Volume
1
Mudança diária
0.13%
Mudança mensal
0.60%
Mudança de 6 meses
10.14%
Mudança anual
4.71%
24 setembro, quarta-feira
14:00
USD
Venda de Casas Novas
Atu.
0.800 milh
Projeç.
0.692 milh
Prév.
0.664 milh
14:00
USD
Venda de Casas Novas (Mensal)
Atu.
20.5%
Projeç.
7.9%
Prév.
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA: Estoques de Petróleo Bruto
Atu.
-0.607 milh
Projeç.
-2.631 milh
Prév.
-9.285 milh
14:30
USD
EIA: Estoques de Petróleo Bruto em Cushing
Atu.
0.177 milh
Projeç.
-0.329 milh
Prév.
-0.296 milh
17:00
USD
Leilão Note a 5 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
3.724%