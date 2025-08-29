Currencies / FAB
FAB: First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
87.41 USD 0.11 (0.13%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FAB exchange rate has changed by 0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 87.41 and at a high of 87.41.
Follow First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FAB News
Daily Range
87.41 87.41
Year Range
67.96 90.30
- Previous Close
- 87.30
- Open
- 87.41
- Bid
- 87.41
- Ask
- 87.71
- Low
- 87.41
- High
- 87.41
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.13%
- Month Change
- 0.60%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.14%
- Year Change
- 4.71%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.800 M
- Fcst
- 0.692 M
- Prev
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- Act
- 20.5%
- Fcst
- 7.9%
- Prev
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- Act
- -0.607 M
- Fcst
- -2.631 M
- Prev
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- Act
- 0.177 M
- Fcst
- -0.329 M
- Prev
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.724%