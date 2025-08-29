QuotesSections
FAB
FAB: First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

87.41 USD 0.11 (0.13%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FAB exchange rate has changed by 0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 87.41 and at a high of 87.41.

Follow First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
87.41 87.41
Year Range
67.96 90.30
Previous Close
87.30
Open
87.41
Bid
87.41
Ask
87.71
Low
87.41
High
87.41
Volume
1
Daily Change
0.13%
Month Change
0.60%
6 Months Change
10.14%
Year Change
4.71%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
New Home Sales
Act
0.800 M
Fcst
0.692 M
Prev
0.664 M
14:00
USD
New Home Sales m/m
Act
20.5%
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.607 M
Fcst
-2.631 M
Prev
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
0.177 M
Fcst
-0.329 M
Prev
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
5-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.724%