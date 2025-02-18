Moedas / EWCZ
EWCZ: European Wax Center Inc - Class A
4.19 USD 0.10 (2.44%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do EWCZ para hoje mudou para 2.44%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.06 e o mais alto foi 4.23.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas European Wax Center Inc - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
4.06 4.23
Faixa anual
2.95 8.91
- Fechamento anterior
- 4.09
- Open
- 4.13
- Bid
- 4.19
- Ask
- 4.49
- Low
- 4.06
- High
- 4.23
- Volume
- 590
- Mudança diária
- 2.44%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.48%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 6.35%
- Mudança anual
- -37.93%
