Valute / EWCZ
EWCZ: European Wax Center Inc - Class A
4.00 USD 0.15 (3.61%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EWCZ ha avuto una variazione del -3.61% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.94 e ad un massimo di 4.18.
Segui le dinamiche di European Wax Center Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EWCZ News
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.94 4.18
Intervallo Annuale
2.95 8.91
- Chiusura Precedente
- 4.15
- Apertura
- 4.14
- Bid
- 4.00
- Ask
- 4.30
- Minimo
- 3.94
- Massimo
- 4.18
- Volume
- 1.929 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.61%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.99%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 1.52%
- Variazione Annuale
- -40.74%
21 settembre, domenica