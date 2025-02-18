货币 / EWCZ
EWCZ: European Wax Center Inc - Class A
4.10 USD 0.07 (1.74%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日EWCZ汇率已更改1.74%。当日，交易品种以低点4.03和高点4.16进行交易。
关注European Wax Center Inc - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EWCZ新闻
- European Wax Center Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Same-Store Sales Rise 0.3%
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About European Wax Center (EWCZ) Q2 Earnings
- European Wax Center earnings beat by $0.08, revenue fell short of estimates
- European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- European Wax Center Sales Decline
- TJX to Report Q2 Earnings: Essential Insights Ahead of the Report
- Coty's Q4 Earnings on The Horizon: Essential Insights for Investors
- Flowers Foods' Q2 Earnings on Deck: What Surprise Awaits Investors?
- Stay Ahead of the Game With European Wax Center (EWCZ) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
- Is EWCZ Fixing Its Overbuilt Network With Smarter Expansion?
- EWCZ vs. SBH: Which Beauty Retail Stock is a Better Buy Now?
- European Wax Center Leans on Digital Ads-Will It Pay Off?
- EWCZ vs. ELF: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 18th
- EWCZ Stock Skyrockets 54% in 3 Months: Is it Too Late to Buy?
- European Wax Center appoints new COO and CDO to leadership team
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 16th
- EWCZ EBITDA Expansion Shows Early Wins: Can Margins Stay Strong?
- Harbor Active Small Cap ETF Q1 2025 Commentary (undefined:SMLL)
- Citi raises European Wax Center price target to $6.00
- European Wax Center earnings beat by $0.14, revenue topped estimates
- European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Why GCL Global Holdings Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 107%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO), Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX)
日范围
4.03 4.16
年范围
2.95 8.91
- 前一天收盘价
- 4.03
- 开盘价
- 4.05
- 卖价
- 4.10
- 买价
- 4.40
- 最低价
- 4.03
- 最高价
- 4.16
- 交易量
- 742
- 日变化
- 1.74%
- 月变化
- -2.61%
- 6个月变化
- 4.06%
- 年变化
- -39.26%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值