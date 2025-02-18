通貨 / EWCZ
EWCZ: European Wax Center Inc - Class A
4.15 USD 0.06 (1.47%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
EWCZの今日の為替レートは、1.47%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.06の安値と4.23の高値で取引されました。
European Wax Center Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
4.06 4.23
1年のレンジ
2.95 8.91
- 以前の終値
- 4.09
- 始値
- 4.13
- 買値
- 4.15
- 買値
- 4.45
- 安値
- 4.06
- 高値
- 4.23
- 出来高
- 866
- 1日の変化
- 1.47%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.43%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 5.33%
- 1年の変化
- -38.52%
