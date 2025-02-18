クォートセクション
通貨 / EWCZ
EWCZ: European Wax Center Inc - Class A

4.15 USD 0.06 (1.47%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

EWCZの今日の為替レートは、1.47%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.06の安値と4.23の高値で取引されました。

European Wax Center Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
4.06 4.23
1年のレンジ
2.95 8.91
以前の終値
4.09
始値
4.13
買値
4.15
買値
4.45
安値
4.06
高値
4.23
出来高
866
1日の変化
1.47%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.43%
6ヶ月の変化
5.33%
1年の変化
-38.52%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K