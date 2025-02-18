Divisas / EWCZ
EWCZ: European Wax Center Inc - Class A
4.09 USD 0.06 (1.49%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Defensivo Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de EWCZ de hoy ha cambiado un 1.49%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 4.03, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 4.16.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas European Wax Center Inc - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
4.03 4.16
Rango anual
2.95 8.91
- Cierres anteriores
- 4.03
- Open
- 4.05
- Bid
- 4.09
- Ask
- 4.39
- Low
- 4.03
- High
- 4.16
- Volumen
- 849
- Cambio diario
- 1.49%
- Cambio mensual
- -2.85%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 3.81%
- Cambio anual
- -39.41%
