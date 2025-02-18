통화 / EWCZ
EWCZ: European Wax Center Inc - Class A
4.00 USD 0.15 (3.61%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
EWCZ 환율이 오늘 -3.61%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 3.94이고 고가는 4.18이었습니다.
European Wax Center Inc - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
3.94 4.18
년간 변동
2.95 8.91
- 이전 종가
- 4.15
- 시가
- 4.14
- Bid
- 4.00
- Ask
- 4.30
- 저가
- 3.94
- 고가
- 4.18
- 볼륨
- 1.929 K
- 일일 변동
- -3.61%
- 월 변동
- -4.99%
- 6개월 변동
- 1.52%
- 년간 변동율
- -40.74%
