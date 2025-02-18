Währungen / EWCZ
EWCZ: European Wax Center Inc - Class A
4.09 USD 0.06 (1.45%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von EWCZ hat sich für heute um -1.45% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 4.07 bis zu einem Hoch von 4.14 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die European Wax Center Inc - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
EWCZ News
- European Wax Center Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Same-Store Sales Rise 0.3%
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About European Wax Center (EWCZ) Q2 Earnings
- European Wax Center earnings beat by $0.08, revenue fell short of estimates
- European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- European Wax Center Sales Decline
- TJX to Report Q2 Earnings: Essential Insights Ahead of the Report
- Coty's Q4 Earnings on The Horizon: Essential Insights for Investors
- Flowers Foods' Q2 Earnings on Deck: What Surprise Awaits Investors?
- Stay Ahead of the Game With European Wax Center (EWCZ) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
- Is EWCZ Fixing Its Overbuilt Network With Smarter Expansion?
- EWCZ vs. SBH: Which Beauty Retail Stock is a Better Buy Now?
- European Wax Center Leans on Digital Ads-Will It Pay Off?
- EWCZ vs. ELF: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 18th
- EWCZ Stock Skyrockets 54% in 3 Months: Is it Too Late to Buy?
- European Wax Center appoints new COO and CDO to leadership team
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 16th
- EWCZ EBITDA Expansion Shows Early Wins: Can Margins Stay Strong?
- Harbor Active Small Cap ETF Q1 2025 Commentary (undefined:SMLL)
- Citi raises European Wax Center price target to $6.00
- European Wax Center earnings beat by $0.14, revenue topped estimates
- European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Why GCL Global Holdings Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 107%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO), Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX)
Tagesspanne
4.07 4.14
Jahresspanne
2.95 8.91
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 4.15
- Eröffnung
- 4.14
- Bid
- 4.09
- Ask
- 4.39
- Tief
- 4.07
- Hoch
- 4.14
- Volumen
- 76
- Tagesänderung
- -1.45%
- Monatsänderung
- -2.85%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 3.81%
- Jahresänderung
- -39.41%
