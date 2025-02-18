KurseKategorien
EWCZ
EWCZ: European Wax Center Inc - Class A

4.09 USD 0.06 (1.45%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von EWCZ hat sich für heute um -1.45% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 4.07 bis zu einem Hoch von 4.14 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die European Wax Center Inc - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

EWCZ News

Tagesspanne
4.07 4.14
Jahresspanne
2.95 8.91
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
4.15
Eröffnung
4.14
Bid
4.09
Ask
4.39
Tief
4.07
Hoch
4.14
Volumen
76
Tagesänderung
-1.45%
Monatsänderung
-2.85%
6-Monatsänderung
3.81%
Jahresänderung
-39.41%
