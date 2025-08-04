CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / EVER
Voltar para Ações

EVER: EverQuote Inc - Class A

24.86 USD 0.59 (2.43%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do EVER para hoje mudou para 2.43%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 24.27 e o mais alto foi 24.89.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas EverQuote Inc - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EVER Notícias

EVER on the Community Forum

Aplicativos de negociação para EVER

Smart Gold Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
4.67 (12)
Experts
SMART GOLD ROBOT - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple  verified prop firm certificates (check profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA. But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting your capital and aiming for break
Smart Bitcoin Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
Experts
SMART BITCOIN ROBOT -  Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple  verified prop firm certificates (Check Profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA and  optimized for Bitcoin . But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting y
Simple Engulfing bar BUY
Paul Conrad Carlson
Experts
This is a simple EA Can only open ONE trade EVER then MUST be reattached to the chart everytime you want to use it. Designed to help manual traders Has lot sizes and stops / targets in pips. For a buy trade the engulfing bar must close above the previous red bars high Includes Alarm and Phone notifications Basically if you find a price zone you like and will take a trade if there is an engulfing bar . use this.
FREE
Simple Engulf Sell
Paul Conrad Carlson
Experts
This is a simple EA Can only open ONE trade EVER then MUST be reattached to the chart everytime you want to use it. Designed to help manual traders Has lot sizes and stops / targets in pips. For a sell trade the engulfing bar must close below the previous green bars low  Includes Alarm and Phone notifications Basically if you find a price zone you like and will take a trade if there is an engulfing bar . use this.
FREE
AlgoEdge Ecosystem
Peter Riley
Experts
WELCOME TO 99 WHITE SWANS — ALGOEDGE PORTFOLIO-BUILDING TRADING SYSTEM 1. What Is AlgoEdge? AlgoEdge is a near-AI Expert Advisor that lets you build and manage a multi-asset portfolio, fully synchronised between symbols. • 17 “Flight Patterns,” each with multiple variants, auto-adapt to market conditions • Works on Forex, Commodities, Metals, Energies, Indices, Shares, ETFs, Crypto (broker permitting) • You stay in control: all key risk, lot-size, and timing parameters are editable AlgoEdge is t
Faixa diária
24.27 24.89
Faixa anual
16.63 30.04
Fechamento anterior
24.27
Open
24.43
Bid
24.86
Ask
25.16
Low
24.27
High
24.89
Volume
784
Mudança diária
2.43%
Mudança mensal
8.46%
Mudança de 6 meses
-4.93%
Mudança anual
17.88%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
-0.5%
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
1.734%
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
$​49.2 bilh
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​151.0 bilh