EVER: EverQuote Inc - Class A

24.86 USD 0.59 (2.43%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

EVERの今日の為替レートは、2.43%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり24.27の安値と24.89の高値で取引されました。

EverQuote Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
24.27 24.89
1年のレンジ
16.63 30.04
以前の終値
24.27
始値
24.43
買値
24.86
買値
25.16
安値
24.27
高値
24.89
出来高
784
1日の変化
2.43%
1ヶ月の変化
8.46%
6ヶ月の変化
-4.93%
1年の変化
17.88%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K