EVER: EverQuote Inc - Class A

25.50 USD 0.64 (2.57%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EVER ha avuto una variazione del 2.57% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.58 e ad un massimo di 25.53.

Segui le dinamiche di EverQuote Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
24.58 25.53
Intervallo Annuale
16.63 30.04
Chiusura Precedente
24.86
Apertura
24.95
Bid
25.50
Ask
25.80
Minimo
24.58
Massimo
25.53
Volume
1.134 K
Variazione giornaliera
2.57%
Variazione Mensile
11.26%
Variazione Semestrale
-2.49%
Variazione Annuale
20.91%
