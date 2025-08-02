报价部分
货币 / EVER
回到股票

EVER: EverQuote Inc - Class A

24.27 USD 0.26 (1.08%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日EVER汇率已更改1.08%。当日，交易品种以低点24.16和高点25.07进行交易。

关注EverQuote Inc - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

EVER新闻

日范围
24.16 25.07
年范围
16.63 30.04
前一天收盘价
24.01
开盘价
24.54
卖价
24.27
买价
24.57
最低价
24.16
最高价
25.07
交易量
910
日变化
1.08%
月变化
5.89%
6个月变化
-7.19%
年变化
15.08%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
新屋开工
实际值
1.307 M
预测值
1.322 M
前值
1.429 M
12:30
USD
营建许可
实际值
1.312 M
预测值
1.394 M
前值
1.362 M
12:30
USD
新屋开工率月率 m/m
实际值
-8.5%
预测值
-6.4%
前值
3.4%
14:30
USD
EIA 原油库存变化
实际值
-9.285 M
预测值
-1.708 M
前值
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA 库欣原油库存变化
实际值
-0.296 M
预测值
0.154 M
前值
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC 会议声明
实际值
预测值
前值
18:00
USD
FOMC 经济预测
实际值
预测值
前值
18:00
USD
美联储利率决议
实际值
4.25%
预测值
前值
4.50%
18:30
USD
联邦公开市场委员会(FOMC)新闻发布会
实际值
预测值
前值