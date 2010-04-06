КотировкиРазделы
EVER: EverQuote Inc - Class A

24.01 USD 0.27 (1.11%)
Сектор: Услуги связи Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar

Курс EVER за сегодня изменился на -1.11%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 23.89, а максимальная — 24.86.

Следите за динамикой EverQuote Inc - Class A. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.

Дневной диапазон
23.89 24.86
Годовой диапазон
16.63 30.04
Предыдущее закрытие
24.28
Open
24.28
Bid
24.01
Ask
24.31
Low
23.89
High
24.86
Объем
551
Дневное изменение
-1.11%
Месячное изменение
4.76%
6-месячное изменение
-8.18%
Годовое изменение
13.85%
17 сентября, среда
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов
Акт.
Прог.
1.322 млн
Пред.
1.428 млн
12:30
USD
Разрешения на строительство
Акт.
Прог.
1.394 млн
Пред.
1.354 млн
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов м/м
Акт.
Прог.
-6.4%
Пред.
5.2%
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
-1.708 млн
Пред.
3.939 млн
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти в Кушинге от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
0.154 млн
Пред.
-0.365 млн
18:00
USD
Заявление FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Публикация экономических прогнозов FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Решение ФРС по процентной ставке
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
4.50%
18:30
USD
Пресс-конференция FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.