EVER
EVER: EverQuote Inc - Class A

24.01 USD 0.27 (1.11%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EVER exchange rate has changed by -1.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.89 and at a high of 24.86.

Follow EverQuote Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
23.89 24.86
Year Range
16.63 30.04
Previous Close
24.28
Open
24.28
Bid
24.01
Ask
24.31
Low
23.89
High
24.86
Volume
551
Daily Change
-1.11%
Month Change
4.76%
6 Months Change
-8.18%
Year Change
13.85%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev