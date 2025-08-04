CotationsSections
Devises / EVER
Retour à Actions

EVER: EverQuote Inc - Class A

25.50 USD 0.64 (2.57%)
Secteur: Services de Communication Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de EVER a changé de 2.57% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 24.58 et à un maximum de 25.53.

Suivez la dynamique EverQuote Inc - Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EVER Nouvelles

EVER on the Community Forum

Applications de Trading pour EVER

Smart Gold Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
4.65 (17)
Experts
SMART GOLD ROBOT - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple  verified prop firm certificates (check profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA. But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting your capital and aiming for break
Smart Bitcoin Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
Experts
SMART BITCOIN ROBOT -  Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple  verified prop firm certificates (Check Profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA and  optimized for Bitcoin . But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting y
Simple Engulfing bar BUY
Paul Conrad Carlson
Experts
This is a simple EA Can only open ONE trade EVER then MUST be reattached to the chart everytime you want to use it. Designed to help manual traders Has lot sizes and stops / targets in pips. For a buy trade the engulfing bar must close above the previous red bars high Includes Alarm and Phone notifications Basically if you find a price zone you like and will take a trade if there is an engulfing bar . use this.
FREE
Simple Engulf Sell
Paul Conrad Carlson
Experts
This is a simple EA Can only open ONE trade EVER then MUST be reattached to the chart everytime you want to use it. Designed to help manual traders Has lot sizes and stops / targets in pips. For a sell trade the engulfing bar must close below the previous green bars low  Includes Alarm and Phone notifications Basically if you find a price zone you like and will take a trade if there is an engulfing bar . use this.
FREE
AlgoEdge Ecosystem
Peter Riley
Experts
WELCOME TO 99 WHITE SWANS — ALGOEDGE PORTFOLIO-BUILDING TRADING SYSTEM 1. What Is AlgoEdge? AlgoEdge is a near-AI Expert Advisor that lets you build and manage a multi-asset portfolio, fully synchronised between symbols. • 17 “Flight Patterns,” each with multiple variants, auto-adapt to market conditions • Works on Forex, Commodities, Metals, Energies, Indices, Shares, ETFs, Crypto (broker permitting) • You stay in control: all key risk, lot-size, and timing parameters are editable AlgoEdge is t
Range quotidien
24.58 25.53
Range Annuel
16.63 30.04
Clôture Précédente
24.86
Ouverture
24.95
Bid
25.50
Ask
25.80
Plus Bas
24.58
Plus Haut
25.53
Volume
1.134 K
Changement quotidien
2.57%
Changement Mensuel
11.26%
Changement à 6 Mois
-2.49%
Changement Annuel
20.91%
20 septembre, samedi