Dövizler / EVER
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
EVER: EverQuote Inc - Class A
25.50 USD 0.64 (2.57%)
Sektör: İletişim hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
EVER fiyatı bugün 2.57% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 24.58 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 25.53 aralığında işlem gördü.
EverQuote Inc - Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EVER haberleri
- Root vs. EverQuote: Which Stock Is the Stronger Bet in Insurtech?
- Everest Group Is Trading at a Discount: Time to Load Up or Hold Off?
- EVER Rallies 16.3% YTD, Trades at Premium: Should You Buy the Stock?
- EverQuote (EVER) Down 2.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- ROOT Loses 33% in 3 Months, Trades at a Premium: How to Play the Stock
- Do Options Traders Know Something About EverQuote Stock We Don't?
- Everest Group Trades Below 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- Everquote director Neble sells $15,667 in shares
- Link Ventures sells EverQuote (EVER) shares worth $20.9 million
- EverQuote Trades Above 200-Day SMA: Time to Buy the Stock?
- EverQuote at Canaccord Conference: Strong Q2 and Strategic Growth
- EverQuote at Oppenheimer Conference: AI and Growth Focus
- EverQuote repurchases 900,000 shares from chairman’s entities
- Wall Street Analysts Predict a 36.57% Upside in EverQuote (EVER): Here's What You Should Know
- EverQuote Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat on Higher Automotive Revenues
- JPMorgan lowers EverQuote stock price target to $29 on tariff concerns
- EverQuote Earnings Jump, Topping Views. The Street Focuses On Sales Growth
- EverQuote Getting Closer To Key Technical Measure
- EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- EverQuote, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:EVER)
- EverQuote A earnings beat by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- Compared to Estimates, EverQuote (EVER) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- EverQuote (EVER) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- EverQuote (EVER) Q2 EPS Jumps 129%
EVER on the Community Forum
EVER için alım-satım uygulamaları
Smart Gold Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
4.67 (18)
SMART GOLD ROBOT - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (check profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA. But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting your capital and aiming for break
Smart Bitcoin Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
SMART BITCOIN ROBOT - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (Check Profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA and optimized for Bitcoin . But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting y
Simple Engulfing bar BUY
Paul Conrad Carlson
This is a simple EA Can only open ONE trade EVER then MUST be reattached to the chart everytime you want to use it. Designed to help manual traders Has lot sizes and stops / targets in pips. For a buy trade the engulfing bar must close above the previous red bars high Includes Alarm and Phone notifications Basically if you find a price zone you like and will take a trade if there is an engulfing bar . use this.
FREE
Simple Engulf Sell
Paul Conrad Carlson
This is a simple EA Can only open ONE trade EVER then MUST be reattached to the chart everytime you want to use it. Designed to help manual traders Has lot sizes and stops / targets in pips. For a sell trade the engulfing bar must close below the previous green bars low Includes Alarm and Phone notifications Basically if you find a price zone you like and will take a trade if there is an engulfing bar . use this.
FREE
AlgoEdge Ecosystem
Peter Riley
WELCOME TO 99 WHITE SWANS — ALGOEDGE PORTFOLIO-BUILDING TRADING SYSTEM 1. What Is AlgoEdge? AlgoEdge is a near-AI Expert Advisor that lets you build and manage a multi-asset portfolio, fully synchronised between symbols. • 17 “Flight Patterns,” each with multiple variants, auto-adapt to market conditions • Works on Forex, Commodities, Metals, Energies, Indices, Shares, ETFs, Crypto (broker permitting) • You stay in control: all key risk, lot-size, and timing parameters are editable AlgoEdge is t
Günlük aralık
24.58 25.53
Yıllık aralık
16.63 30.04
- Önceki kapanış
- 24.86
- Açılış
- 24.95
- Satış
- 25.50
- Alış
- 25.80
- Düşük
- 24.58
- Yüksek
- 25.53
- Hacim
- 1.134 K
- Günlük değişim
- 2.57%
- Aylık değişim
- 11.26%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -2.49%
- Yıllık değişim
- 20.91%
21 Eylül, Pazar