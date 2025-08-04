FiyatlarBölümler
EVER: EverQuote Inc - Class A

25.50 USD 0.64 (2.57%)
Sektör: İletişim hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

EVER fiyatı bugün 2.57% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 24.58 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 25.53 aralığında işlem gördü.

EverQuote Inc - Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
24.58 25.53
Yıllık aralık
16.63 30.04
Önceki kapanış
24.86
Açılış
24.95
Satış
25.50
Alış
25.80
Düşük
24.58
Yüksek
25.53
Hacim
1.134 K
Günlük değişim
2.57%
Aylık değişim
11.26%
6 aylık değişim
-2.49%
Yıllık değişim
20.91%
