ETR: Entergy Corporation
88.16 USD 0.10 (0.11%)
Setor: Serviços públicos Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ETR para hoje mudou para -0.11%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 87.92 e o mais alto foi 88.85.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Entergy Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
87.92 88.85
Faixa anual
64.38 91.46
- Fechamento anterior
- 88.26
- Open
- 88.53
- Bid
- 88.16
- Ask
- 88.46
- Low
- 87.92
- High
- 88.85
- Volume
- 5.011 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.11%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.60%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 2.43%
- Mudança anual
- 33.88%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh