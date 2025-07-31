CotationsSections
ETR: Entergy Corporation

88.68 USD 0.85 (0.97%)
Secteur: Utilitaires Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de ETR a changé de 0.97% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 87.69 et à un maximum de 89.25.

Suivez la dynamique Entergy Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
87.69 89.25
Range Annuel
64.38 91.46
Clôture Précédente
87.83
Ouverture
88.51
Bid
88.68
Ask
88.98
Plus Bas
87.69
Plus Haut
89.25
Volume
4.794 K
Changement quotidien
0.97%
Changement Mensuel
1.20%
Changement à 6 Mois
3.03%
Changement Annuel
34.67%
20 septembre, samedi