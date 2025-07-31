Devises / ETR
ETR: Entergy Corporation
88.68 USD 0.85 (0.97%)
Secteur: Utilitaires Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de ETR a changé de 0.97% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 87.69 et à un maximum de 89.25.
Suivez la dynamique Entergy Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
ETR Nouvelles
- META Seeks to Become a Power Trader to Manage Massive Data Center Needs - TipRanks.com
- This investor bought Netflix, Alphabet and Nvidia on the cheap. Where he’s looking now.
- Can CEG's Energy Efficiency Products Act as a Growth Catalyst?
- Tracking George Soros’s 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- This HubSpot Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday - Entergy (NYSE:ETR), AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)
- Jefferies initiates Entergy stock with Buy rating on AI data center growth
- How Is PPL Empowering Customers Through Energy Efficiency?
- Why Is Entergy (ETR) Down 2.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
- NEE vs. ETR: Which Utility Stock Is the Safer Bet for Investors?
- What's Going On With Meta Platforms Stock Wednesday? - Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)
- The AI Revolution Is Devouring Everything
- UTES: Active Utilities ETF Focused On Total Return (NYSEARCA:UTES)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Stocks With Accelerating Earnings: QuantumScape, Civeo, and More
- OGE Energy: Some Growth From Datacenters, But Stock Is Not A Bargain (NYSE:OGE)
- Entergy receives regulatory approval for investments to support Meta’s Louisiana data center
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- UTG: An Excellent Utility Fund For The Long Term, But Too Expensive (NYSE:UTG)
- Anastasia Minor sells Entergy (ETR) shares worth $13195
- Nuclear Stocks Shine as Demand for Zero-Carbon Energy Accelerates
- UBS: Time to cut back on cyclicals, favor select defensives
- Entergy: Why I Am Buying After Updated Demand Outlook Into 2026 (NYSE:ETR)
- Can Oklo's Fuel Recycling Strategy Change Nuclear Power?
- Mizuho raises Entergy stock price target to $97 on capex growth
Range quotidien
87.69 89.25
Range Annuel
64.38 91.46
- Clôture Précédente
- 87.83
- Ouverture
- 88.51
- Bid
- 88.68
- Ask
- 88.98
- Plus Bas
- 87.69
- Plus Haut
- 89.25
- Volume
- 4.794 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.97%
- Changement Mensuel
- 1.20%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 3.03%
- Changement Annuel
- 34.67%
20 septembre, samedi