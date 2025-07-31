货币 / ETR
ETR: Entergy Corporation
88.26 USD 1.96 (2.17%)
版块: 公用事业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ETR汇率已更改-2.17%。当日，交易品种以低点88.17和高点90.46进行交易。
关注Entergy Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
88.17 90.46
年范围
64.38 91.46
- 前一天收盘价
- 90.22
- 开盘价
- 90.20
- 卖价
- 88.26
- 买价
- 88.56
- 最低价
- 88.17
- 最高价
- 90.46
- 交易量
- 3.340 K
- 日变化
- -2.17%
- 月变化
- 0.72%
- 6个月变化
- 2.54%
- 年变化
- 34.03%
