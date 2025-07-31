Divisas / ETR
ETR: Entergy Corporation
88.16 USD 0.10 (0.11%)
Sector: Servicios Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ETR de hoy ha cambiado un -0.11%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 87.92, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 88.85.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Entergy Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
ETR News
Rango diario
87.92 88.85
Rango anual
64.38 91.46
- Cierres anteriores
- 88.26
- Open
- 88.53
- Bid
- 88.16
- Ask
- 88.46
- Low
- 87.92
- High
- 88.85
- Volumen
- 4.677 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.11%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.60%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 2.43%
- Cambio anual
- 33.88%
