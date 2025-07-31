QuotesSections
Currencies / ETR
Back to US Stock Market

ETR: Entergy Corporation

88.97 USD 1.25 (1.39%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ETR exchange rate has changed by -1.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 88.83 and at a high of 90.46.

Follow Entergy Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ETR News

Daily Range
88.83 90.46
Year Range
64.38 91.46
Previous Close
90.22
Open
90.20
Bid
88.97
Ask
89.27
Low
88.83
High
90.46
Volume
1.205 K
Daily Change
-1.39%
Month Change
1.53%
6 Months Change
3.37%
Year Change
35.11%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%