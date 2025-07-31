Valute / ETR
ETR: Entergy Corporation
88.68 USD 0.85 (0.97%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ETR ha avuto una variazione del 0.97% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 87.69 e ad un massimo di 89.25.
Segui le dinamiche di Entergy Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
87.69 89.25
Intervallo Annuale
64.38 91.46
- Chiusura Precedente
- 87.83
- Apertura
- 88.51
- Bid
- 88.68
- Ask
- 88.98
- Minimo
- 87.69
- Massimo
- 89.25
- Volume
- 4.794 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.97%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.20%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 3.03%
- Variazione Annuale
- 34.67%
20 settembre, sabato