QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ETR
Tornare a Azioni

ETR: Entergy Corporation

88.68 USD 0.85 (0.97%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ETR ha avuto una variazione del 0.97% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 87.69 e ad un massimo di 89.25.

Segui le dinamiche di Entergy Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ETR News

Intervallo Giornaliero
87.69 89.25
Intervallo Annuale
64.38 91.46
Chiusura Precedente
87.83
Apertura
88.51
Bid
88.68
Ask
88.98
Minimo
87.69
Massimo
89.25
Volume
4.794 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.97%
Variazione Mensile
1.20%
Variazione Semestrale
3.03%
Variazione Annuale
34.67%
20 settembre, sabato