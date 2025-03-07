- Visão do mercado
ESGU: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
A taxa do ESGU para hoje mudou para 0.63%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 143.83 e o mais alto foi 144.83.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
ESGU Notícias
Perguntas frequentes
What is ESGU stock price today?
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) stock is priced at 144.75 today. It trades within 0.63%, yesterday's close was 143.84, and trading volume reached 1394.
Does ESGU stock pay dividends?
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF is currently valued at 144.75. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.85% and USD.
How to buy ESGU stock?
You can buy iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) shares at the current price of 144.75. Orders are usually placed near 144.75 or 145.05, while 1394 and 0.43% show market activity.
How to invest into ESGU stock?
Investing in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF involves considering the yearly range 105.18 - 145.94 and current price 144.75. Many compare 4.02% and 19.18% before placing orders at 144.75 or 145.05.
What are iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) in the past year was 145.94. Within 105.18 - 145.94, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 143.84 helps spot resistance levels.
What are iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) over the year was 105.18. Comparing it with the current 144.75 and 105.18 - 145.94 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did ESGU stock split?
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 143.84, and 14.85% after corporate actions.
- Fechamento anterior
- 143.84
- Open
- 144.13
- Bid
- 144.75
- Ask
- 145.05
- Low
- 143.83
- High
- 144.83
- Volume
- 1.394 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.63%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.02%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 19.18%
- Mudança anual
- 14.85%