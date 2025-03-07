- 개요
ESGU: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
ESGU 환율이 오늘 0.63%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 143.83이고 고가는 144.83이었습니다.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is ESGU stock price today?
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) stock is priced at 144.75 today. It trades within 0.63%, yesterday's close was 143.84, and trading volume reached 1394.
Does ESGU stock pay dividends?
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF is currently valued at 144.75. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.85% and USD.
How to buy ESGU stock?
You can buy iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) shares at the current price of 144.75. Orders are usually placed near 144.75 or 145.05, while 1394 and 0.43% show market activity.
How to invest into ESGU stock?
Investing in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF involves considering the yearly range 105.18 - 145.94 and current price 144.75. Many compare 4.02% and 19.18% before placing orders at 144.75 or 145.05.
What are iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) in the past year was 145.94. Within 105.18 - 145.94, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 143.84 helps spot resistance levels.
What are iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) over the year was 105.18. Comparing it with the current 144.75 and 105.18 - 145.94 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did ESGU stock split?
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 143.84, and 14.85% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 143.84
- 시가
- 144.13
- Bid
- 144.75
- Ask
- 145.05
- 저가
- 143.83
- 고가
- 144.83
- 볼륨
- 1.394 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.63%
- 월 변동
- 4.02%
- 6개월 변동
- 19.18%
- 년간 변동율
- 14.85%