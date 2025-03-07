- Обзор рынка
ESGU: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
Курс ESGU за сегодня изменился на 0.63%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 143.83, а максимальная — 144.83.
Следите за динамикой iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.
Новости ESGU
Часто задаваемые вопросы
What is ESGU stock price today?
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) stock is priced at 144.75 today. It trades within 0.63%, yesterday's close was 143.84, and trading volume reached 1394.
Does ESGU stock pay dividends?
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF is currently valued at 144.75. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.85% and USD.
How to buy ESGU stock?
You can buy iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) shares at the current price of 144.75. Orders are usually placed near 144.75 or 145.05, while 1394 and 0.43% show market activity.
How to invest into ESGU stock?
Investing in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF involves considering the yearly range 105.18 - 145.94 and current price 144.75. Many compare 4.02% and 19.18% before placing orders at 144.75 or 145.05.
What are iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) in the past year was 145.94. Within 105.18 - 145.94, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 143.84 helps spot resistance levels.
What are iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) over the year was 105.18. Comparing it with the current 144.75 and 105.18 - 145.94 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did ESGU stock split?
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 143.84, and 14.85% after corporate actions.
- Предыдущее закрытие
- 143.84
- Open
- 144.13
- Bid
- 144.75
- Ask
- 145.05
- Low
- 143.83
- High
- 144.83
- Объем
- 1.394 K
- Дневное изменение
- 0.63%
- Месячное изменение
- 4.02%
- 6-месячное изменение
- 19.18%
- Годовое изменение
- 14.85%