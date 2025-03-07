QuotazioniSezioni
ESGU: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

144.75 USD 0.91 (0.63%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ESGU ha avuto una variazione del 0.63% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 143.83 e ad un massimo di 144.83.

Segui le dinamiche di iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Domande Frequenti

What is ESGU stock price today?

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) stock is priced at 144.75 today. It trades within 0.63%, yesterday's close was 143.84, and trading volume reached 1394.

Does ESGU stock pay dividends?

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF is currently valued at 144.75. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.85% and USD.

How to buy ESGU stock?

You can buy iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) shares at the current price of 144.75. Orders are usually placed near 144.75 or 145.05, while 1394 and 0.43% show market activity.

How to invest into ESGU stock?

Investing in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF involves considering the yearly range 105.18 - 145.94 and current price 144.75. Many compare 4.02% and 19.18% before placing orders at 144.75 or 145.05.

What are iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) in the past year was 145.94. Within 105.18 - 145.94, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 143.84 helps spot resistance levels.

What are iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) over the year was 105.18. Comparing it with the current 144.75 and 105.18 - 145.94 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did ESGU stock split?

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 143.84, and 14.85% after corporate actions.

Intervallo Giornaliero
143.83 144.83
Intervallo Annuale
105.18 145.94
Chiusura Precedente
143.84
Apertura
144.13
Bid
144.75
Ask
145.05
Minimo
143.83
Massimo
144.83
Volume
1.394 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.63%
Variazione Mensile
4.02%
Variazione Semestrale
19.18%
Variazione Annuale
14.85%
