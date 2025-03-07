CotationsSections
Devises / ESGU
ESGU: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

144.75 USD 0.91 (0.63%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de ESGU a changé de 0.63% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 143.83 et à un maximum de 144.83.

Suivez la dynamique iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Foire Aux Questions

What is ESGU stock price today?

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) stock is priced at 144.75 today. It trades within 0.63%, yesterday's close was 143.84, and trading volume reached 1394.

Does ESGU stock pay dividends?

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF is currently valued at 144.75. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.85% and USD.

How to buy ESGU stock?

You can buy iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) shares at the current price of 144.75. Orders are usually placed near 144.75 or 145.05, while 1394 and 0.43% show market activity.

How to invest into ESGU stock?

Investing in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF involves considering the yearly range 105.18 - 145.94 and current price 144.75. Many compare 4.02% and 19.18% before placing orders at 144.75 or 145.05.

What are iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) in the past year was 145.94. Within 105.18 - 145.94, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 143.84 helps spot resistance levels.

What are iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) over the year was 105.18. Comparing it with the current 144.75 and 105.18 - 145.94 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did ESGU stock split?

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 143.84, and 14.85% after corporate actions.

Range quotidien
143.83 144.83
Range Annuel
105.18 145.94
Clôture Précédente
143.84
Ouverture
144.13
Bid
144.75
Ask
145.05
Plus Bas
143.83
Plus Haut
144.83
Volume
1.394 K
Changement quotidien
0.63%
Changement Mensuel
4.02%
Changement à 6 Mois
19.18%
Changement Annuel
14.85%
