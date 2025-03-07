- Übersicht
ESGU: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
Der Wechselkurs von ESGU hat sich für heute um 0.63% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 143.83 bis zu einem Hoch von 144.83 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
ESGU News
Häufige Fragen
What is ESGU stock price today?
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) stock is priced at 144.75 today. It trades within 0.63%, yesterday's close was 143.84, and trading volume reached 1394.
Does ESGU stock pay dividends?
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF is currently valued at 144.75. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.85% and USD.
How to buy ESGU stock?
You can buy iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) shares at the current price of 144.75. Orders are usually placed near 144.75 or 145.05, while 1394 and 0.43% show market activity.
How to invest into ESGU stock?
Investing in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF involves considering the yearly range 105.18 - 145.94 and current price 144.75. Many compare 4.02% and 19.18% before placing orders at 144.75 or 145.05.
What are iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) in the past year was 145.94. Within 105.18 - 145.94, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 143.84 helps spot resistance levels.
What are iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) over the year was 105.18. Comparing it with the current 144.75 and 105.18 - 145.94 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did ESGU stock split?
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 143.84, and 14.85% after corporate actions.
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 143.84
- Eröffnung
- 144.13
- Bid
- 144.75
- Ask
- 145.05
- Tief
- 143.83
- Hoch
- 144.83
- Volumen
- 1.394 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.63%
- Monatsänderung
- 4.02%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 19.18%
- Jahresänderung
- 14.85%