ESGU: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

144.13 USD 0.29 (0.20%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ESGU exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 143.83 and at a high of 144.83.

Follow iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is ESGU stock price today?

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) stock is priced at 144.13 today. It trades within 0.20%, yesterday's close was 143.84, and trading volume reached 663.

Does ESGU stock pay dividends?

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF is currently valued at 144.13. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.36% and USD.

How to buy ESGU stock?

You can buy iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) shares at the current price of 144.13. Orders are usually placed near 144.13 or 144.43, while 663 and 0.00% show market activity.

How to invest into ESGU stock?

Investing in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF involves considering the yearly range 105.18 - 145.94 and current price 144.13. Many compare 3.57% and 18.67% before placing orders at 144.13 or 144.43.

What are iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) in the past year was 145.94. Within 105.18 - 145.94, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 143.84 helps spot resistance levels.

What are iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) over the year was 105.18. Comparing it with the current 144.13 and 105.18 - 145.94 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did ESGU stock split?

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 143.84, and 14.36% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
143.83 144.83
Year Range
105.18 145.94
Previous Close
143.84
Open
144.13
Bid
144.13
Ask
144.43
Low
143.83
High
144.83
Volume
663
Daily Change
0.20%
Month Change
3.57%
6 Months Change
18.67%
Year Change
14.36%
