ESGU: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

144.75 USD 0.91 (0.63%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de ESGU de hoy ha cambiado un 0.63%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 143.83, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 144.83.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
143.83 144.83
Rango anual
105.18 145.94
Cierres anteriores
143.84
Open
144.13
Bid
144.75
Ask
145.05
Low
143.83
High
144.83
Volumen
1.394 K
Cambio diario
0.63%
Cambio mensual
4.02%
Cambio a 6 meses
19.18%
Cambio anual
14.85%
