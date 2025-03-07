- 概要
ESGU: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
ESGUの今日の為替レートは、0.63%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり143.83の安値と144.83の高値で取引されました。
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
ESGU News
よくあるご質問
What is ESGU stock price today?
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) stock is priced at 144.75 today. It trades within 0.63%, yesterday's close was 143.84, and trading volume reached 1394.
Does ESGU stock pay dividends?
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF is currently valued at 144.75. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.85% and USD.
How to buy ESGU stock?
You can buy iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) shares at the current price of 144.75. Orders are usually placed near 144.75 or 145.05, while 1394 and 0.43% show market activity.
How to invest into ESGU stock?
Investing in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF involves considering the yearly range 105.18 - 145.94 and current price 144.75. Many compare 4.02% and 19.18% before placing orders at 144.75 or 145.05.
What are iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) in the past year was 145.94. Within 105.18 - 145.94, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 143.84 helps spot resistance levels.
What are iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) over the year was 105.18. Comparing it with the current 144.75 and 105.18 - 145.94 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did ESGU stock split?
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 143.84, and 14.85% after corporate actions.
- 以前の終値
- 143.84
- 始値
- 144.13
- 買値
- 144.75
- 買値
- 145.05
- 安値
- 143.83
- 高値
- 144.83
- 出来高
- 1.394 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.63%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.02%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 19.18%
- 1年の変化
- 14.85%