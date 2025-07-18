Moedas / EPI
EPI: WisdomTree India Earnings Fund
45.68 USD 0.18 (0.40%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do EPI para hoje mudou para 0.40%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 45.57 e o mais alto foi 45.75.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas WisdomTree India Earnings Fund. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
45.57 45.75
Faixa anual
39.98 50.51
- Fechamento anterior
- 45.50
- Open
- 45.75
- Bid
- 45.68
- Ask
- 45.98
- Low
- 45.57
- High
- 45.75
- Volume
- 869
- Mudança diária
- 0.40%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.77%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 5.37%
- Mudança anual
- -9.54%
21 setembro, domingo