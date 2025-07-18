CotaçõesSeções
EPI: WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

45.68 USD 0.18 (0.40%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do EPI para hoje mudou para 0.40%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 45.57 e o mais alto foi 45.75.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas WisdomTree India Earnings Fund. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
45.57 45.75
Faixa anual
39.98 50.51
Fechamento anterior
45.50
Open
45.75
Bid
45.68
Ask
45.98
Low
45.57
High
45.75
Volume
869
Mudança diária
0.40%
Mudança mensal
3.77%
Mudança de 6 meses
5.37%
Mudança anual
-9.54%
