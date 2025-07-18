Valute / EPI
EPI: WisdomTree India Earnings Fund
45.68 USD 0.18 (0.40%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EPI ha avuto una variazione del 0.40% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 45.57 e ad un massimo di 45.75.
Segui le dinamiche di WisdomTree India Earnings Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
45.57 45.75
Intervallo Annuale
39.98 50.51
- Chiusura Precedente
- 45.50
- Apertura
- 45.75
- Bid
- 45.68
- Ask
- 45.98
- Minimo
- 45.57
- Massimo
- 45.75
- Volume
- 869
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.40%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.77%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 5.37%
- Variazione Annuale
- -9.54%
21 settembre, domenica