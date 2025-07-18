QuotazioniSezioni
EPI: WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

45.68 USD 0.18 (0.40%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EPI ha avuto una variazione del 0.40% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 45.57 e ad un massimo di 45.75.

Segui le dinamiche di WisdomTree India Earnings Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
45.57 45.75
Intervallo Annuale
39.98 50.51
Chiusura Precedente
45.50
Apertura
45.75
Bid
45.68
Ask
45.98
Minimo
45.57
Massimo
45.75
Volume
869
Variazione giornaliera
0.40%
Variazione Mensile
3.77%
Variazione Semestrale
5.37%
Variazione Annuale
-9.54%
