통화 / EPI
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
EPI: WisdomTree India Earnings Fund
45.68 USD 0.18 (0.40%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
EPI 환율이 오늘 0.40%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 45.57이고 고가는 45.75이었습니다.
WisdomTree India Earnings Fund 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EPI News
- Is WisdomTree India Earnings ETF (EPI) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Global Economic Outlook: September 2025
- Weekly Market Pulse: An Energetic Market (null:SPX)
- Global Monetary Base - Update Through August 2025 And 2025 Forecast
- INDA Vs. China ETFs: The Tariff-Driven India Dip Is A Buy (BATS:INDA)
- Tariffs Weigh On India’s Growth Outlook Despite Tax Relief
- India's GST Reset: Driving Into Tax Cuts
- Above The Noise: Positive Signs For U.S. Economy And Markets
- Weekly Commentary: Discounting The Loss Of Fed Independence
- Still Compounding: India’s Structural Momentum Amid Market Noise
- The Downfall Of The U.S. Dollar - Peter Schiff's Prediction
- Global Economic Outlook: August 2025
- Mega-Cap Crowding Steers Managers To Japan, Europe
- India's Headlines Got Worse, The Investment Case Got Better
- A 20,000-Foot Perspective: Can Bonds And Equities Both Be Right?
- Weekly Commentary: Anything But Normal Times
- Trade Update: Reciprocal Tariffs, Fragile Deals And Legal Uncertainty
- RBI Holds Steady, But Growth Risks Could Pave Way For Q4 Rate Cut
- World Markets Watchlist: August 4, 2025
- APAC Equities: The Sensitivity To Oil Prices
- The 1-Minute Market Report - July 26, 2025 (null:SPX)
- Weekly Commentary: One Serious Silly Season
- Weekly Commentary: Not Restrictive
- Holding Steady Amid Whipsawing Markets
일일 변동 비율
45.57 45.75
년간 변동
39.98 50.51
- 이전 종가
- 45.50
- 시가
- 45.75
- Bid
- 45.68
- Ask
- 45.98
- 저가
- 45.57
- 고가
- 45.75
- 볼륨
- 869
- 일일 변동
- 0.40%
- 월 변동
- 3.77%
- 6개월 변동
- 5.37%
- 년간 변동율
- -9.54%
21 9월, 일요일