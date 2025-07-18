시세섹션
통화 / EPI
주식로 돌아가기

EPI: WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

45.68 USD 0.18 (0.40%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

EPI 환율이 오늘 0.40%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 45.57이고 고가는 45.75이었습니다.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EPI News

일일 변동 비율
45.57 45.75
년간 변동
39.98 50.51
이전 종가
45.50
시가
45.75
Bid
45.68
Ask
45.98
저가
45.57
고가
45.75
볼륨
869
일일 변동
0.40%
월 변동
3.77%
6개월 변동
5.37%
년간 변동율
-9.54%
21 9월, 일요일