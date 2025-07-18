Currencies / EPI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EPI: WisdomTree India Earnings Fund
45.68 USD 0.18 (0.40%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EPI exchange rate has changed by 0.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.57 and at a high of 45.75.
Follow WisdomTree India Earnings Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EPI News
- Is WisdomTree India Earnings ETF (EPI) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Global Economic Outlook: September 2025
- Weekly Market Pulse: An Energetic Market (null:SPX)
- Global Monetary Base - Update Through August 2025 And 2025 Forecast
- INDA Vs. China ETFs: The Tariff-Driven India Dip Is A Buy (BATS:INDA)
- Tariffs Weigh On India’s Growth Outlook Despite Tax Relief
- India's GST Reset: Driving Into Tax Cuts
- Above The Noise: Positive Signs For U.S. Economy And Markets
- Weekly Commentary: Discounting The Loss Of Fed Independence
- Still Compounding: India’s Structural Momentum Amid Market Noise
- The Downfall Of The U.S. Dollar - Peter Schiff's Prediction
- Global Economic Outlook: August 2025
- Mega-Cap Crowding Steers Managers To Japan, Europe
- India's Headlines Got Worse, The Investment Case Got Better
- A 20,000-Foot Perspective: Can Bonds And Equities Both Be Right?
- Weekly Commentary: Anything But Normal Times
- Trade Update: Reciprocal Tariffs, Fragile Deals And Legal Uncertainty
- RBI Holds Steady, But Growth Risks Could Pave Way For Q4 Rate Cut
- World Markets Watchlist: August 4, 2025
- APAC Equities: The Sensitivity To Oil Prices
- The 1-Minute Market Report - July 26, 2025 (null:SPX)
- Weekly Commentary: One Serious Silly Season
- Weekly Commentary: Not Restrictive
- Holding Steady Amid Whipsawing Markets
Daily Range
45.57 45.75
Year Range
39.98 50.51
- Previous Close
- 45.50
- Open
- 45.75
- Bid
- 45.68
- Ask
- 45.98
- Low
- 45.57
- High
- 45.75
- Volume
- 869
- Daily Change
- 0.40%
- Month Change
- 3.77%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.37%
- Year Change
- -9.54%
21 September, Sunday