货币 / EPI
EPI: WisdomTree India Earnings Fund
45.68 USD 0.18 (0.40%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日EPI汇率已更改0.40%。当日，交易品种以低点45.57和高点45.75进行交易。
关注WisdomTree India Earnings Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
EPI新闻
日范围
45.57 45.75
年范围
39.98 50.51
- 前一天收盘价
- 45.50
- 开盘价
- 45.75
- 卖价
- 45.68
- 买价
- 45.98
- 最低价
- 45.57
- 最高价
- 45.75
- 交易量
- 869
- 日变化
- 0.40%
- 月变化
- 3.77%
- 6个月变化
- 5.37%
- 年变化
- -9.54%
21 九月, 星期日