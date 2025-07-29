Moedas / DTE
DTE: DTE Energy Company
135.13 USD 1.05 (0.78%)
Setor: Serviços públicos Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DTE para hoje mudou para 0.78%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 134.48 e o mais alto foi 136.15.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas DTE Energy Company. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
DTE Notícias
Faixa diária
134.48 136.15
Faixa anual
115.59 142.05
- Fechamento anterior
- 134.08
- Open
- 134.48
- Bid
- 135.13
- Ask
- 135.43
- Low
- 134.48
- High
- 136.15
- Volume
- 1.393 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.78%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.68%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -1.97%
- Mudança anual
- 5.09%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh