Currencies / DTE
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DTE: DTE Energy Company
134.74 USD 1.72 (1.26%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DTE exchange rate has changed by -1.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 134.72 and at a high of 136.40.
Follow DTE Energy Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DTE News
- DTE Energy prices $600 million in junior subordinated debentures
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- DTE Energy faces court judgment in Clean Air Act case involving EES Coke
- DTE Energy (DTE) Up 2.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- DTE Energy stock price target raised to $144 from $140 at BMO Capital
- DTE Energy Advances on Clean Energy Initiatives & Investments
- FUTY ETF: Utilities Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:FUTY)
- Earnings call transcript: Deutsche Telekom Q2 2025 raises guidance amid AI push
- DTE Energy stock reaches all-time high at 141.56 USD
- Sempra Energy's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- Earnings call transcript: Deutsche Telekom Q2 2025 sees slight revenue miss, stock dips
- Deutsche Telekom Q2 2025 slides: guidance raised again as growth accelerates
- DTE Energy stock hits all-time high at 140.43 USD
- Edison International Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- PG&E Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- Mizuho raises DTE Energy stock price target on data center growth potential
- American Electric's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Entergy's Q2 Earnings Improve Y/Y, Revenues Beat Estimates
- Compared to Estimates, DTE Energy (DTE) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- DTE Energy earnings missed by $0.12, revenue topped estimates
- DTE Energy's Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Decline Year Over Year
- DTE Energy Misses Q2 Earnings Target
- DTE Energy Q2 2025 slides: Mixed results as company targets high-end guidance
- Gear Up for DTE Energy (DTE) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Daily Range
134.72 136.40
Year Range
115.59 142.05
- Previous Close
- 136.46
- Open
- 136.40
- Bid
- 134.74
- Ask
- 135.04
- Low
- 134.72
- High
- 136.40
- Volume
- 391
- Daily Change
- -1.26%
- Month Change
- -0.97%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.26%
- Year Change
- 4.78%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%